“There’s Nothing Wrong”: LeBron James’ Action for Bronny Completely Justified, Claims Ice Cube

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) looks back at guard Bronny James (left) warm-up before the start of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

One of the biggest talking points in the 2024-25 NBA season revolved around LeBron and Bronny James. The two made history as the first father-son duo not just to play at the same time but also to play on the same team. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer received a great deal of criticism surrounding the situation, with many suggesting he orchestrated his son’s offer of an NBA contract. Award-winning rap artist and founder of the Big3, Ice Cube, doesn’t find a single thing wrong with James’ actions.

If anyone can relate to LeBron’s situation, it is Ice Cube. The entertainment icon made a name for himself as a legendary rap artist before transitioning into acting. His son, Oshea Jackson Jr., fell in love with acting through his father and eventually followed in his footsteps like Bronny has done with LeBron.

As any father would, Ice Cube took advantage of his connections to help his son achieve his dreams. Of course, if Jackson were a bad actor, he wouldn’t be able to sustain himself in the competitive industry. The same notion applies to Bronny, who has held his own in his opportunities on the court.

When Ice Cube made a guest appearance on The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless asked what he thought about LeBron and Bronny and if he can identify with their situation. Ice Cube provided a candid response, which went against the grain of the general public.

“As a father, there’s nothing wrong with LeBron doing everything he can to get his son to the league,” Ice Cube said. “From there, it’s up to his son to become the best player he can be at that level. Daddy can’t play for you.”

Ice Cube’s analysis holds Bronny accountable of his future. The NBA is cutthroat and won’t hold his hand just because he’s LeBron’s boy. Nonetheless, Ice Cube has seen glimpses of great potential from the 20-year-old during his stints in the G-League.

“By him getting buckets in the G-League and then coming up and starting to get comfortable in the NBA , we’ll see how he does next year,” Ice Cube said.

LeBron has supported his son every step of the way, but he hasn’t been an overbearing parent. He has allowed Bronny to make mistakes and learn just like any other young player. Most importantly, since they’re both on the Los Angeles Lakers, he treats him as a teammate rather than a son.

Bronny wasn’t in the Lakers’ rotation during his rookie season but could receive a bigger role depending on his improvement in the offseason. A potential sophomore jump would amplify Ice Cube’s claims and prove LeBron’s actions toward his son justified.