LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Once Picked Between Her Husband and Sons’ Basketball Games

Savannah James has always been the quiet force behind one of basketball’s most iconic families. While LeBron James dominates the spotlight, she’s been there every step of the way, holding it down as a wife and mother, as well as the emotional core of James’ household. With all three men in the house playing basketball, Savannah often finds herself in a puzzling situation.

Advertisement

Millions of people around the world love to watch LeBron play basketball. The 40-year-old has been a fan favorite for over two decades. However, for Savannah, the decision isn’t as easy.

During an interview with The Cut in 2023, she was asked whose games she enjoys more. Surprisingly, it wasn’t even a difficult question to answer for Savannah. She said, “That’s not messy at all. Listen, I’m ten toes down with my husband — always.”

However, the mother of three loves watching her kids realize their dreams too. She said, “I enjoy seeing my boys become who they want to be and just seeing them do what they enjoy.” Just like the rest of the world, Savannah is also a LeBron fan, so watching him play is just as exciting for her as it is for his other fans.

“I would say it is a toss-up now,” she concluded. A year after the interview, her eldest son, Bronny, was drafted in the NBA by the Lakers. He recently concluded his rookie season, playing alongside his father. Throughout the season, Savannah has shown how proud she is of her son and his journey in the NBA so far.

LeBron James, Bronny, and Savannah shared a heartfelt moment

Last year, the Lakers clinched their first opening-night win since 2016. But what made the game truly special was the fact that the world witnessed the first father-son duo play together on an NBA court. Bronny made his highly anticipated debut in Lakers colors, and millions of people tuned in to witness the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Savannah, who has always been Bronny’s biggest support system, was in attendance to watch her son hoop. After the game, Bronny and LeBron came back to meet her. The 20-year-old gave his mother a big hug, and the two embraced each other, surrounded by cameras.

Lakers first win on opening night since 2016. LeBron and Bronny greet Savannah James after the game. LeBron to Savannah: “I’m sweatier than normal.” 😂 #LoJoTunnelVision pic.twitter.com/KF4mzDt24j — LoJo Media (@LoJoMedia) October 23, 2024

Contrary to popular belief, the journey hasn’t been easy for Bronny. Despite all the luxuries of being LeBron’s son, the 20-year-old has been heavily scrutinized and questioned if he even possesses the skills to be in the NBA. Fortunately, he has his mother’s unconditional love and support to go through the initial challenges.