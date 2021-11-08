“Bronny James and Amari Bailey really helped their high school team to be the best in the country!”: California-based Sierra Canyon Trailblazers ranked #1 in preseason rankings

Sierra Canyon High School, led by Bronny James and Amari Bailey, are nationally ranked as the #1 team in MaxPreps’ Preseason Top 25.

The Sierra Canyon High School basketball team – The Trailblazers – have been one of the most talked-about high school basketball-playing squads in the world. With notable alumni like Marvin Bagley III, Zaire Williams, Cassius Stanley, Kenyon Martin Jr, Scotty Pippen Jr, Zaire Wade, Brandon Boston Jr., and many others, the Trailblazers have been one of the most popular high school teams over the past few years.

Similar to the past few years, this year too, Sierra Canyon has some of the biggest names in high school basketball on their roster. Headlined by players like Bronny James – son of NBA megastar LeBron James – and Amari Bailey, the team roster is filled with talented youngsters.

Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon High School are ranked #1 nationally in the preseason Top 25

Recently, MaxPreps released their list for the top 25 high school teams entering the upcoming season. Unsurprisingly, the 4-time state champions are nationally ranked #1 on the preseason list. Milton, DeMatha, Camden, and Duncanville all follow the California-based team on the list.

Sierra Canyon opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25. 🏀 ✍️: https://t.co/5CAGU1X81x pic.twitter.com/CoC3fycE8P — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 3, 2021

Sierra Canyon won the CIF Open Division titles back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. And last year, finishing the season with a 16-2 overall record last year, the Blazers were named as co-champions.

Behind the likes of UCLA-commit Amari Bailey (#3 in the Class of 2022), Bronny James (#38 in the Class of 2023), four-star Nebraska-commit Ramel Llyod Jr, and a strong supporting cast to back them, the Blazers will hope to win the CIF Open Division title for a record 5th consecutive time.

Sierra Canyon will be starting their 2021-2022 campaign on the 19th of November when they faceoff against San Diego-based San Ysidro followed by St. Augustine. Without a doubt, the Blazers are one of the deadliest teams and surely a must watch-TV for any basketball enthusiast.