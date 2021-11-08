“I said I couldn’t do that when he was the coach here”: Stephen Curry reveals his joke for former Warriors coach Mark Jackson

Stephen Curry throws it back to his time under Mark Jackson, jokes about how he could never block shots during the coach-turned-commentator’s stint with Warriors.

After watching from the sidelines for two seasons, it seems that the Golden State Warriors have finally puckered up and are more than ready to take the NBA by storm. Led by none other than Stephen Curry, the California outfit boast the best record in the league, going 8-1 after their opening nine games.

In fact, their only loss came against the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime, spearheaded by arguably the most improved player in the NBA this season – Ja Morant. The 22-year-old posted 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists during the clash.

While those numbers are awe-inspiring, he still fell short of Curry’s 36 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists as the game’s best.

No love lost between Stephen Curry and former coach Mark Jackson

Curry is averaging 25.1 points per game — the 10th highest in the league —, but it was his defensive display against New Orleans Pelicans that had the Chase Center on their feet in the third quarter.

After an underwhelming second quarter, as has been the case all season for the Warriors, their lead was cut short to just four. Steph then had to take matters into his hand.

Up by 59-52 at this point, he chased down Devonte’ Graham into the paint before making a superb block. A minute and a half later, he made Josh Hart his victim with a similar block.

A certain Mark Jackson was there to witness this moment from courtside as a commentator, and Curry talked about the interaction he had during his former coach on the touchlines.

“Yeah man, sometimes you just have the good timing in the right place at the right time. But I actually looked at Mark (Jackson). I said I couldn’t do that when he was the coach here, so he had a good laugh out of that when he was on the sideline.”

The Warriors impressive run of form continued against Houston Rockets on Sunday night, as they won 120-107, beating them comprehensively. Just the 20 points for Curry this time around, with no blocks.