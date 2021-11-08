Basketball

“F**k you Shaq, Lakers aren’t your team!”: How Shaquille O’Neal slapped Kobe Bryant during a feisty pick-up game in 1998

“F**k you Shaq, Lakers aren’t your team!”: How Shaquille O’Neal slapped Kobe Bryant during a feisty pick-up game in 1998
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"Is Michael Jordan now playing for the Cavs?": Ricky Rubio lights up NBA Twitter as LeBron James applauds him for vintage MSG performance
Next Article
"We fought! Shout out to the team! Shout out to RJ, shout out to Mo Bamba!": Magic's Cole Anthony gives yet another hilarious interview, as he carries the Magic past the Jazz
NBA Latest Post
"We fought! Shout out to the team! Shout out to RJ, shout out to Mo Bamba!": Magic's Cole Anthony gives yet another hilarious interview, as he carries the Magic past the Jazz
“We fought! Shout out to the team! Shout out to RJ, shout out to Mo Bamba!”: Magic’s Cole Anthony gives yet another hilarious interview, as he carries the Magic past the Jazz

Cole Anthony shines against the Jazz, scores a game-high 33 points, and gives a hilarious…