“Bronny James, c’mon, we need you out of Sierra Canyon”: Charles Barkley requests LeBron James’ eldest son to come to the Lakers’ aid after their embarrassing loss against the Clippers

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley trolls the LA Lakers, asking LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny James to join the team.

Charles Barkley went on a rant against the Lakers post their embarrassing loss against the Clippers. The former MVP even refused to call the team by its name, addressing it as the team from Southern California. The Chuckster was in no mood to talk about the team.

“The team from Southern California” Chuck is refusing to say the word “Lakers” 😅 pic.twitter.com/KN1IfKD5p5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2022

The Lakers continue to be the face of social media trolls and memes with their string of poor performances. The latest was against the Clippers, who completed a 4-0 season sweep against the Lakers. The loss came against a Clippers team devoid of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Thus Barkley was having no more of the Lakers, making it evident. The Inside the NBA analyst has been skeptical about their 2021-22 revamped roster, going to the extent of calling them, old geezers. Thus with the season turning out to be a potential bust, Barkley didn’t hesitate to mock the Lakers.

The Chuckster asked his co-panelists Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson if Bronny James gets on the team this season would he come off the bench or start.

Charles Barkley asks Bronny James to save his father’s team.

The Lakers are eight games below +500 and are two losses away from being out of the play-in contention. Nothing seems to be clicking for the purple and gold at this time. Anthony Davis’ injury-prone nature and Russell Westbrook’s underperformance have cost the team.

On the other hand, a 37-year old LeBron James continues to be the sole engine of the team. During the All-Star break, James had spoken about teaming up with his son Bronny. Thus after the loss against the Clippers, Barkley wondered if Bronny was going to join the team this season.

“Does Bronny start or come off the bench if he gets on this team this year?” Chuck 💀 pic.twitter.com/lrS3xYEqzz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2022

“Bronny, c’mon, we need you out of Sierra Canyon,” said Barkley.

The purple and gold team traded a lot of its young core boasting Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Motrezl Harrell to accommodate Westbrook. This front office signed a group of seasoned veterans in Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, and Trevor Ariza. However, none of the moves have paid dividends so far.

There is no denying it would be an incredible sight to watch Bronny and LeBron hoop together, making them the first father-son duo in the history of the NBA.