Basketball

“Bronny James, c’mon, we need you out of Sierra Canyon”: Charles Barkley requests LeBron James’ eldest son to come to the Lakers’ aid after their embarrassing loss against the Clippers

"Bronny James, c'mon, we need you out of Sierra Canyon": Charles Barkley requests LeBron James' eldest son to come to the Lakers' aid after their embarrassing loss against the Clippers
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Grayson Allen will pay for what he did to Alex Caruso!": Tristan Thompson announces controversial mission statement ahead of matchup vs Giannis' Bucks
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Bronny James, c'mon, we need you out of Sierra Canyon": Charles Barkley requests LeBron James' eldest son to come to the Lakers' aid after their embarrassing loss against the Clippers
“Bronny James, c’mon, we need you out of Sierra Canyon”: Charles Barkley requests LeBron James’ eldest son to come to the Lakers’ aid after their embarrassing loss against the Clippers

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley trolls the LA Lakers, asking LeBron James’…