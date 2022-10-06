Bronny James, Who’s Signed to Faze Clan, Once Received A Custom X-Box Cake For his 9th Birthday From LeBron James

LeBron James once gifted his eldest son, Bronny James, a custom X-Box cake for his 9th birthday party.

Bronny James has officially turned 18 as of October 6th, 2022 and it’s safe to say that he’s only just getting started with his basketball journey. LeBron James has said on numerous occasions dating back to 2010 that he wants to see his sons make it to the NBA and with his eldest turning 18, that dream of his gets closer to reality.

Of course, being LeBron James’ son, Bronny does have a plethora of perks that regular 18 year olds do not. For one, every single birthday party of his has most certainly been quite the extravagant event for the entire family. The same goes for both Bryce Maximus and Zhuri.

One of the earlier birthday gifts that LeBron got for his eldest son was something custom. However, given his young age at the time, it isn’t what you expect when you hear the word ‘custom’.

Bronny James got a custom X-Box cake from LeBron James for his 9 th birthday.

Bronny James has long been a fan of video games. This is evident from the fact that he’s been signed with FaZe Clan under the name ‘FaZe Bronny’ for nearly 2 years now. Taking it back to 2013, his love for video games was still has high as ever.

This was perfectly showcased with the cake that he received from LeBron and Savannah James for his 9th birthday.

A cheeky little detail in the background is the NBA 2K14 game that he got for his son. Coincidentally, that was the same year that he was on the cover of the video while in his final season with the Miami Heat.

The cakes does look quite fantastic with the detailing, something Bronny surely loved to see given just how fond he is of gaming.

What is Bronny James currently ranked as in the nation?

Bronny James is senior at Sierra Canyon High School, making him the Class of 2023. For this class, he’s been given a scout grade of 86 while being ranked 34th in the nation. This is quite the upgrade given that he was ranked at 60th earlier in the year.

He’s already racked up a decent amount of college offers as well. Duke, Kentucky, University of North Carolina, UCLA, and Oregon being just a few such prestigious basketball programs looking to snag him.

