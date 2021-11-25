“Bronny James gets mocked for complaining to the referees”: The crowd bullies the 17-year old by raising the China flag with LeBron James’ crying face on it

Lebron James’ son Bronny James was bullied during the game against St’ Augustine Saints. The crowd tried to faze him with his father’s crying face on China’s flag.

Being LeBron James’ son can come with its own advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, he gets to have a privileged life, meet NBA stars and have them marvel at his dunking abilities at the age of 17. On the other hand, he will never be able to escape the spotlight.

The four-time champion has been the face of the league for over a decade. The 36-year is still top 10 in the NBA and hopes to play with his son one day. Bronny will be compared to his father at every step of the way. In addition, he may have to bear the brunt of The King’s choices and decisions as well.

Crown yells “Just like daddy” when Bronny James complains to the referee

Bronny James is off to a great start to the year, with Sierra Canyon Trailblazers holding a 4-0 record. The athleticism this 17-year old is displaying is reminiscent of the Lakers superstar in high school.

St Augustine Saints fans however chose to bully The King’s son when their team faced Sierra Canyon on Sunday. Bronny was arguing with the referee after a call and the crowd started yelling “Just like daddy“. The fact that some of those boys were wearing LeBron’s jersey makes it funnier.

In addition, they pulled out China’s flag with LeBron’s crying face on it. Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has been publicly critical of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and every athlete endorsing Nike. This has sparked a debate in the NBA about players turning a blind eye to China’s alleged slave labor and Nike’s involvement in it.

But the teenagers, who were themselves wearing Nike products, tried to bully Bronny James with that flag. It was just a distraction tactic that did not work as Sierra Canyon ultimately won the game.

