“NeverMissAllie schools Bronny James in free throw competition”: LeBron James’ eldest son loses his shoes in free throw challenge with viral TikTok and Instagram creator

A video clip featuring NeverMissAllie swishing 8 straight free throws is going viral. The B/R Kicks clip features Bronny losing his shoes in a bet.

Bronny James is due to begin his junior year of high school as a swingman for Sierra Canyon High School. Among his teammates will be Amari Bailey, who’s been ranked as the no. 1 HS prospect in his own class.

The Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers themselves have been ranked no. 1 in the MaxPreps preseason top 25 rankings. Bronny himself has been ranked as the 6th best combo guard and 30th best prospect in the 2023 HS class.

LeBron James himself has often been quoted as saying it’d be his dream come true to see Bronny on an NBA team, and preferably on the same team as himself. But for that to happen, it’s clear that Bronny has quite a long way to go.

Bronny James loses his shoes in a free throw challenge with NeverMissAllie

Bronny James in the news for a video shared by House of Highlights and B/R Kicks. The 17-year-old was put on the spot in a free throw contest alongside NeverMissAllie.

NeverMissAllie is a sports content creator who specializes in making basketball trick shot videos. She has gained over 370,000 followers on Tiktok in addition to 53,700 from Instagram in 2021.

Allie is clearly a pro at making trick shots as she swished 8 straight shots in the challenge. It even seemed like she missed her 9th one on purpose – it was a close miss.

Allie allowed him one more go to try and beat her mark, but Bronny was only able to make 2 in a row before bricking the third. This meant that he had to give up his own kicks.