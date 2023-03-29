Bronny James Gets Praise From Skip Bayless at The Expense of LeBron James: “A Purer & Better Shooter Than His Dad”

Bronny James took the floor in Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday for the McDonald’s All-American alongside high school stars Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner, Isaiah Collier, Matas Buzelis, and Jared McCain.

LeBron James’ eldest is the only one among those stars in the 2023 All-Star game for the high school athletes, who has yet to commit to a college.

The 6ft 2’ guard might or might not have impressed his fellow athletes and colleges, but it looks like he has made a 71-year-old analyst fan of his game, whom even his father has failed to sway in 20 years.

Skip Bayless praises Bronny James but not without belittling LeBron James

Not a day goes by without Skip Bayless’ LeBron James Tweet. And it continued even on the big night of McDonald’s All-American, when his son was probably having the biggest night of his career.

While the 18-year-old was having a tremendous game, uncle Skip launched an attack on his father while praising his shooting skills.

“Bronny is lighting it up from long range in the McDonald’s Game. Obviously, a purer and better shooter than his dad [LeBron James],” Bayless tweeted.

Bronny is lighting it up from long range in the McDonald’s Game. Obviously a purer and better shooter than his dad. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 29, 2023

That shouldn’t surprise NBA fans. That’s what that man has made a career out of. But even some fans echoed the Fox Sports analyst’s voice.

Bronny James is underrated at this point .legit 3 pt shooter unlike lebron and has lebron’s athleticism pic.twitter.com/jeVD9d0C1S — John (@iam_johnw) March 29, 2023

bronny is better than lebron when he was his age its crazy — 0 (@0merZero) March 29, 2023

Bronny’s career ahead – the top 2024 prospect

After starring in McDonald’s All-American game and getting to the college he prefers after it, Bronny would be one of most highly recruited players in the 2024 draft.

There is no way he would be able to enjoy college for more than a year, given how underrated his skills are despite all the surrounding hype.

With the way he is playing, and the guarantee of having LeBron Raymone James coming to play for them, every lottery team is going to go after the Sierra Canyon guard.

It would be exciting to see where he lands and how he blends with his then 39-year-old old-man when he will only be nineteen.