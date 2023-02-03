“I Slid Into Zendaya’s DMs Everyday”: Cole Anthony And RJ Hampton Hilariously Admit To Fawning Over Multiple Celebrities

Social media has made it incredibly easy for people from across the world to connect with one another. A person who made an account on Instagram 5 minutes ago could technically message, call, and then video call LeBron James in the span of 3 seconds. Of course, getting a response is a whole other ordeal as you’re likely to be ignored.

Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton indulged in the same when they were younger. The former is one of the more exhilarating young players in the NBA today as he plays guard for the Orlando Magic. He’s put up 12 points and 4 assists on 55% TS% this 2022-23 NBA season.

RJ Hampton, a top recruit in his class of 2020 who played in the NBL like LaMelo Ball, is also a member of the Orlando Magic and has been averaging 5.7 points per game on 57% TS%. He’s now started his own podcast called the ‘Young Person Basketball Podcast’ and recently had Cole on as a guest.

Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton on messaging their celebrity crushes

Given just how easy it has become to ‘slide’ into someone’s DMs, it’s safe to say that both RJ Hampton and Cole Anthony had their hopes up when they tried to do the same. They would admit that back in their high school days, they would relentlessly message female celebrities like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Chantel Jeffries.

“I DM’d Chantel Jeffries and was hoping for a response. This was years ago though, not no more, I ain’t on that. I used to DM Iggy Azalea, I was hoping to God she would reply, I had the biggest crush on her. I had a plan, if I was gonna be a top 5 pick in the draft, I was publicly going to be like, ‘Yo, Iggy Azalea, what’s up?’” said Anthony.

RJ would admit to doing the same but with Zendaya and Ariana Grande. He would hilariously reveal however that he messaged the former on social media every single day.

Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton saying celeb chicks ain’t responding to their DM’s pic.twitter.com/S6ROyAxtpF — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 2, 2023

It’s safe to say that the two NBA athletes are probably getting similar DMs now, now that they are both millionaires and public figures.

Cole Anthony on RJ Hampton

RJ Hampton was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2020 but would be traded to the Orlando Magic by his sophomore year. He’s been on the Magic ever since and Cole Anthony, who was drafted by the Magic, had quite the reaction to RJ for the very first time.

“This team just got a whole lot more wild,” said Cole. “Y’all who don’t know, RJ is a certified freak. So to get him on our team; this team was about to get a whole lot more freaky.”

