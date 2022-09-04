Bronny James gets ‘We want Bronny’ chants from the crowd at Ohio State with LeBron James in attendance for a game with Notre Dame

The day is not far when we would see Bronny James playing college basketball, and Ohio is doing its best to see to it that he plays for them.

LeBron James Jr. a.k.a Bronny James was among the Top-20 recruits in the 247 Sports Composite rankings back in 2020 because of his better build than his fellow recruits.

That is not the case anymore with the class of 2023, he is now ranked 49th by 247Sports and No. 43 in the 247Sports Composite, yet he has offers from at least five top colleges.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Recruiting Expert, Paul Biancardi, the Sierra Canyon guard has offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, USC and Oregon.

And it’s been a trending question since then where the first successor of NBA’s active GOAT will take his talents to. We might have an answer to that now.

‘We want Bronny’ chants broke out at the Ohio State-Norte Dorm game with him and LeBron James in attendance

The Lakers superstar, LeBron James, is one of the biggest Ohio State football fans, and now Bronny is on the campus as well for a visit to the Buckeyes’ game against Notre Dame among many superstar athletes of the country like Joe Burrow, Jayson Tatum, etc.

Stars are out for Ohio State vs. ND 🌟 LeBron James

Jayson Tatum

Joe Burrow

Andre Iguodala

Ezekiel Elliott

Justin Fields

Terry McLaurin

Chris Olave

Jeff Okudah

Jerome Bettis (via @H_Grove)pic.twitter.com/xKu5AccdIB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2022

The crowd in Ohio, it seems, was excited to see their prince as well. ‘We want Bronny’ chants ran through the stadium at one point in time.

Even if Bronny just visited the game because of his dad, or he wanted to pay a visit to see what it would be to play in the city where he was born and his father before him, now it would be a bit hard for him to choose another college over Ohio State.

Now, whether the reported 4-star recruit goes with emotions or plays smart like his dad has done in his 19-year top-notch NBA career will be an exciting thing to watch out for in the next few days.

