“Bronny James grew up right in front of our eyes!”: LeBron James Sr. shares a flashy Instagram reel of his son’s deep bag of moves from this season 

Bronny James is looking poised to join a D1 college. Ballislife on IG posted a flashy compilation and LeBron Sr. shows the love on his story.

The world is ready for the LeBron James’ father and son duo to hit the court, an NBA court. It might be a year or two away but the audiences are ready for the duo to light up NBA courts.

Well, for the realists out there, that might sound a little far-fetched. Yes, LeBron will be 40 by the time his son enters the league and yes, Bronny for the most part is not a top 10 draft prospect in his class.

However, the name alone should be enough to sell hundreds, if not thousands of tickets. Bronny James is among the most hyped athletes heading into this summer. He should choose a college pretty soon and the hype train will follow.

Bronny James’ bag looks deep and he is ready!

The latest compilation of highlights from Ballislife is evidence enough that Bronny James is more than capable of playing the NBA. From superb drives to chase-down blocks, the point guard has it all in his arsenal.

His three-point shoot looks lethal. The stroke is almost perfect and for all we know, Bronny might become a potent sniper in the league.

He recently faced off against the no.1 draft prospect in his class, DJ Wagner. Wagner came out victorious in a 67-57 win, however, Bronny was a tough matchup.

If that game is anything to go by, we can be sure to see a very competitive young player in the league. LeBron James sharing the reel on his Instagram story just goes to show how much he trusts his son.

LeBron will be hoping that his son develops further and takes strides in his game. For another LeBron James in the league is going to be great for his legacy.

