“Bronny, LeBron James might have won a championship, but Jr. can get grounded!”: When Savannah James displayed her excellent parenting during the Cavs championship parade

LeBron James may be the ‘King’ on the court, but his wife Savannah James is the ‘Queen’ who runs the household!

King James is no stranger to success. He has had numerous accomplishments both as a basketball player and as a businessman. Making him one of the richest athletes in the world.

LeBron has numerous ventures, from his partnerships with companies like Nike and Audemars Piguet to starting his own businesses like Springhill Entertainment and Blaze Pizza.

Another interesting investment he has made is in Liverpool FC. In fact, LeBron James was in attendance for The Reds’ Champions League Finals match against Real Madrid last night.

It was a night to forget for Liverpool FC, but James’ dedication to supporting his team must be admired. A clear indication of how much passion he has for all his investments.

Savannah James displayed her excellent parenting after LeBron James won the Cavs their first championship

There are many reasons that can be listed in order to determine the success of King James. One reason that is a definite reason for his accomplishments is his wife, Savannah James.

The matriarch of the James household has been both an exceptional wife and mother, handling things in the home while LeBron does his business on the court.

This was on display back in 2016, when Savannah was seen disciplining a young Bronny James. She was seen telling Bronny off for throwing some beads the wrong way. All while celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers championship victory!

There can be no denying just how superb a job Savannah has done raising her children. All three of them look destined for greatness just like their parents. A true statement of how things are done in James’ house.