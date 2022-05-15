“Bronny James has a legit chance of making it to the NBA before LeBron James retires”: How junior James is already showing skills of Lakers star on both ends of the court

Bronny James will most certainly not be another star athlete’s kid that gives in under the pressure to make it through to the grandest stages of all

Despite all the pressure of being the son of the arguable greatest player of all time, Bronny James has absorbed it well and shown glimpses of being a high-major prospect.

A 6-foot-2 four-star rated player of the 2023 high school class, the 17-year-old ranks 30th in the country according to Rivals.com, and 247 Sports has him at No. 52. He’s ranked 6th as a combo guard and 4th best player in California.

The shooting guard might be far behind his dad in physical attributes, as senior James had when he was 17, but the junior is not much behind in the skill sets of his father. In fact, he might already be more skillful than LeBron was at that age. Having a coach at home that is the most intelligent basketball player must have helped.

Bronny James much like LeBron James might make it to the league after high school, at least his recent development shows so

Bronny James’ high school career has had some major setbacks because of the pandemic and injuries. First, his sophomore season like every other sports event in the world couldn’t see its natural path because of COVID-19, and then the poor guy tore his meniscus the same year.

This season was Bronny’s junior year at Sierra Canyon, and he was No. 40 on ESPN’s Top-100 Seniors. And it’s evident that he won’t be another star athlete’s kid that succumbs under the pressure of his father’s life-sized stature.

Ziaire Williams and B.J. Boston, two of the best rookies among several of the 2021 class, have played alongside Bronny as seniors and know how well the 17-year-old deals with the pressure all the time. Williams even told how he has learned from the junior James how to deal with the media pressure.

From what we can see until now, pretty much like LeBron himself, Bronny will be ready for playing alongside his dad when he becomes eligible to enter the Draft in 2024. Let’s hope we get to see the father-son duo do some wonderful things on the court before LBJ calls it a day.