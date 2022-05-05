“Forget Bronny! Bryce James might be the LeBron James regen!”: Bryce Maximus appears to be dwarfing big brother Bronny with pictures pointing at massive growth spurt

Bryce Maximus appears to be overtaking Bronny James as the successor for LeBron James, as the younger son appears taller than Bronny

Part of the legendary draft class of 2003, LeBron James has defied father time and continued to play at an elite level. “The King” has made his intentions clear that he would like to see his career out after playing with his son.

While Lebron James Jr. a.k.a Bronny is first in line and the one likely to be able to play with his pops, younger brother Bryce has struck up a storm online.

In a recent Instagram post, Bryce who is three years younger than Bronny already appears to be as tall as his elder brother.

Bryce is looking bigger than Bronny these days 👀👀https://t.co/6FeGAehFMg — Game 7 (@game7__) May 5, 2022

Bronny is eligible to be drafted in 2024 and stands at 1.88m already. With Bryce scaling that three years earlier and also touted to be a better prospect, it might not be Lebron James’ namesake that carries his legacy forward.

What lies ahead for LeBron James?

Currently a part of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron is coming off a disappointing season, having missed the playoffs. The general consensus is that he will run down his contract with the Lakers.

Incidentally, LeBron is a free agent heading into the 2024 season. With Bronny eligible for selection in the same season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them together.

It would be an event of historic significance if the father-son duo take the court together. It would be a true testament to Lebron’s longevity and another feather to his cap if he manages to make this dream of his a reality.

If LeBron continues to play at an all-star level, Bronny would definitely be a prospect worth tanking for. An All-Star level version of LeBron would definitely make neat consolation to a long tank for any team considering the same.

The best way for teams to associate themselves with LBJ would be to start collecting draft options for the 2023 Draft.