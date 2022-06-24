“Bronny James has dropped 31 spots in his national ranking”: Updated Rivals ranking showcases LeBron James Jr having regressed talent-wise

Bronny James goes to the 60th spot nationally on the updated Rivals ranking going into his senior year at Sierra Canyon.

Comparing Bronny James to his father, LeBron James, coming out of their junior year will showcase quite the difference in their skills at that respective age. Bronny is currently a 4-star athlete as of June 16th, 2022 while the future 2003 no. 1 overall pick was nicknamed ‘The Chosen One’ and plastered on the cover of SportsIllustrated at that same age.

Regardless, Bronny has shown that he is more than just a capable basketball player. What is really going for the 6’3 guard is his instincts for the game. Everything from his timed deflections and steals to him even having his own chase-down blocks every now and then.

As for the offensive end of the floor, James Jr has certainly added a bit more aggressiveness to his game, something that was lacking during his freshman season. His biggest assets would be a surprising amount of off-ball movement along with his craftiness around the rim.

Bronny James dropped several spots in national ranking.

Going into his senior year at Sierra Canyon, Bronny James was ranked 29 nationally at around the end of May/beginning of June. However, the new updated ranking from Rivals has him all the way down at the 60th spot, having him jump down a total of 31 spots.

Bronny does seem to have quite a bit of interest from top tier universities like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Kansas so it shouldn’t be a problem for him to get into any of these unis during the 2023-24 season.

While it may be concerning that his ranking dropped over the course of his AAU tournaments for ‘Strive for Greatness’, these rankings should be taken with a grain of salt as many NBA superstars were lowly ranked/ unranked during their high school days.

