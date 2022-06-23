Bronny James is worth $10 million but when was he 10 years old, LeBron James retaliated when colleges tried to recruit him

Bronny James is a millionaire now but this fame is not recent. Back when he was 10, colleges came to recruit him, LeBron wasn’t happy at all!

It is no secret that colleges often go all out to recruit high school kids. They lure them with scholarships and other ways. The appeal is real. Playing for a big college can help you reach the NBA faster than anything.

The NCAA tournament attracts a lot of scouts and even the most fringe players can erupt and put themselves in contention for the Draft. Speaking of the NBA Draft, it is happening tonight!

A new wave of players is set to enter the league. Our story tonight, however, puts the spotlight on a player who is not even in contention for the NBA Draft.

Bronny James or LeBron James Jr is a high-school senior who is in contention for playing in the NBA, exactly a year from now. The name might sound familiar, after all, he is the son of the King.

Bronny is in his final year of high school and as per reports, the biggest colleges in the country have already made their pitches. But, this ritual is nothing new, certainly not for Bronny.

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is already getting college scholarship offers at 10 years old @KingJames http://t.co/Y7gvnYGIFb — USA TODAY HSS (@usatodayhss) February 25, 2015

Bronny James used to get college recruiters when he was 10. LeBron was not happy at all!

Imagine being 10 years old and getting college recruiters coming to your doorstep. While Bronny James was no flashy prodigy, nor does he have the athletic gift from his father, that still didn’t faze college recruiters coming to his doorstep.

LeBron James was not at all happy about it. He said “Yeah, he’s already got some offers from colleges, it’s pretty crazy. It should be a violation, you shouldn’t be recruiting 10-year-old kids.”

If you ask us, LeBron has a point, no college should be recruiting kids. Nonetheless, Bronny has aged tremendously well and is one of the most coveted players in his draft class.

For now, all the focus on Bronny will be surrounding the colleges at his doorstep. Where will he end up? In his native Ohio State? or will he choose the best basketball programs at Duke or Kentucky? We will find out soon enough.

