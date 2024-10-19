Bronny James Heaps Praise on Fellow Lakers Rookie Quincy Olivari After 22-Point Performance

LA Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick rested his starters and unloaded the bench during the preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors. As a result, the Warriors’ much deeper unit steamrolled his team, 132-74. However, there were a few silver linings for the Purple & Gold. Second-round pick Bronny James had his best performance of the summer with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal. But he showed love to Quincy Olivari, who also had a standout night.

Undrafted rookie Olivari turned heads with his 22-point performance, which included 5 three-pointers. James showed love to his fellow rookie after a scintillating shooting night. During the post-game conference, a reporter highlighted Bronny’s terrific chemistry with Olivari, as indicated by his alley-oop finish on a lob pass from the undrafted rookie.

The 20-year-old revealed that they have built a strong connection both on and off the court since they have been on the same team during scrimmages. He lauded the 23-year-old for his dedication to the craft while also singing praises of his character.

Bronny James was glad that the two could play substantial minutes together during the NBA preseason finale. He said,

“In practice, we are always together… he is a great guy. I love playing with him. Great spirit. He plays hard all the time. It was great that we were both given that opportunity to go out there and showcase what we can do.”

Bronny spoke about starting his first game in the NBA, his chemistry with Quincy Olivari, and building confidence going into the regular season. pic.twitter.com/bV5qF2FhYz — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 19, 2024

Olivari showed tremendous promise during his 22-point performance. He collected 7 rebounds and also dished a couple of lovely assists. He has made a decent case for landing a roster spot.

Can Quincy Olivari make the Lakers roster?

Olivari is currently on an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning that his roster spot isn’t guaranteed. A team can only have 15 regular contracts along with three two-way deals. Currently, Armel Traore, Colin Castleton, and Christian Koloko are on two-way contracts.

If the Lakers want to have Olivari on the roster, they’d have to waive one among Traore, Castleton, and Koloko. Since Traore and Castleton haven’t made a huge impression, Olivari could land a spot if the Lakers part ways with one of them. However, there is a high chance that Olivari will end up on the South Bay Lakers, their G-League affiliate roster.

He played just 14 total minutes in four games before logging 39 minutes in the preseason finale. He is a typical catch-and-shoot guard who can nail stationary long-range shots while his pull-up jumper is also lethal.

Furthermore, he has a strong floater around the 10-15 foot range, adding variety to his offensive game. However, during the preseason finale, he committed 7 turnovers, which is something he will have to work on.

While Olivari can certainly become a strong three-point shooter off the bench with some work, he needs to become a better decision-maker. But Bronny James clearly believes in the 23-year-old.