“Right After He Scored 54 at the Garden”: Lakers Rookie Quincy Olivari Reveals Exact Moment Stephen Curry Became His Favorite Player

Following an impressive showing during the preseason games, undrafted rookie Quincy Olivari has become quite the fan favorite. His hard work and humble attitude earned him a two-way contract from the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19th. During his appearance on ‘The Young Man and the Three’ podcast, Olivari candidly reflected on his incredible rise from going undrafted to joining one of the league’s winningest franchises.

“Last three weeks have been amazing, a blessing. Just a snapshot of what hard work does,” the 23-year-old shared. However, he also added that a specific part of the experience has been more special to him.

“I think my favorite moment, goes without saying, meeting Steph [Curry].”

Olivari made 94 threes during his final season at Rice University, the second-highest mark in the school’s history. It seems that the Atlanta-native’s affinity for deep-range shots can be traced back to his idol, Stephen Curry. Interestingly, Quincy also remembers the exact moment when the Chef took over as his favorite player.

“That’s been my favorite player for a long, long time, since sixth grade. Especially, it was right after he scored 54 in the Garden [MSG], and that was when it became apparent that that was going to be my favorite player,” Olivari revealed.

The game he’s referring to took place in 27th February, 2013 – two years before Curry and the Warriors made their first championship run. However, Steph’s 54 points that night would remain his career high until 2021.

The Dubs lost the game 105-109 to the Knicks, but the Chef got to cook for 48 minutes, draining 11 of his 13 three-point attempts and racking up more than half of his team’s points. Curry also had 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals that night.

It was a signal to the league, and to young guards like Olivari, that the game they loved was about to witness a historic change.

Olivari and Curry’s first meeting

Olivari and the Lakers faced the Warriors twice during preseason, allowing the rookie to meet his favorite player twice. However, their first interaction actually happened in 2015.

Quincy, still a high-schooler at the time, was in Dallas when Curry and the Warriors were in town. The young hooper, donning a Texas shirt, got the Chef to autograph his Curry jersey.

The way Olivari looked at the jersey after the signature showed how much he loves Steph.

A young Quincy Olivari meeting Stephen Curry for the first time in 2015 to get his autograph❤ (🎥:IG/quincyolivari) pic.twitter.com/e2jQfCkD22 — The SportsRush (@TheSportsRushUS) October 20, 2024

“I used to sleep under that jersey,” the rookie reflected after the Lakers lost their final preseason game in San Francisco. Olivari exploded for 22 points and 7 assists that night, and reflected on his feelings about playing a big game in front of his idol.

The young guard was brought to tears as he talked about the surreal moment when Steph told him that he’s a fan of his game. To top it off, the four-time NBA champion decided to add to Olivari’s arsenal of Curry memorabilia.

“Just to be able to meet him, him being able to have some respect for him and for us to be able to talk in the back. He gave me a pair of his shoes and signed them, like, that meant the world to me, man,” Olivari shared, wiping tears off his eyes.

When the Lakers take on Golden State on the 26th of December, the rookie Laker will hope that he gets another chance to meet his fav player.