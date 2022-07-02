“Bronny James is going off at his father LeBron James’ Alma mater”: Lakers star’s son is putting on a show against Canada elite in his dad’s high school

LeBron James was a star for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, putting on a show there regularly. Bronny James looks to be following in his footsteps.

James was a one-of-a-kind player back in high school. He was labeled ‘The Chosen One’ well before he had set foot in an NBA arena. His potential was that great. People were ready to call him Michael Jordan’s successor as a teenager.

That’s why LeBron never went to college. He didn’t need to. He was the consensus number one overall pick coming out of teenager over established college greats like Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

LeBron’s games at SVSM were televised as it was a spectacle to watch him play in high school. LeBron averaged 21 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a freshman while leading St. Vincent-St. Mary to a state title.

James improved year on year. In his sophomore season, he was selected to the USA Today All-USA First Team (the first-ever sophomore to be selected). By the end of his high school run, LeBron was averaging 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in his senior year.

15 year-old LeBron James drops 25 points in his first high school state championship game…as a FRESHMAN. 22 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/JY2AnlYuSx — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) March 25, 2022

Bronny James puts on a show in LeBron James’ Alma mater

LeBron James’ biggest goal for his NBA career now (aside from winning a ring) is to play with his son Bronny James. The King has repeatedly noted that he will do anything to make that happen.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said once. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny is entering his senior year with Sierra Canyon. His high school experience had a bit of a weird path with the Coronavirus pandemic, but he’ll be graduating in 2023.

That means that he could be NBA-ready as soon as 2024. With the way LeBron has held together with age, there’s a genuine chance he could be playing alongside his son someday.

Currently, he can enjoy watching his son play some high school ball. Right now, Bronny was going off at the very school LeBron once used to play for, dunking and blocking people at St. Vincent-St. Mary with his dad in attendance.

As the saying goes, ‘like father like son.’

