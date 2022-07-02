“That thing they put into horses, I had that put inside of me!” : Charles Barkley had Shaquille O’Neal in splits after admitting to taking DMSO

The Chuckster has been getting the audience to laugh out loud for many years now.

Charles Barkley‘s transition from NBA stardom to media darling was seamless. The Chuckster was part of the Dream Team and was an era-defining player in the 80s-90s transition of the NBA.

Chuck joined Inside the NBA in 2000. Joining Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, Chuck became an instant crowd favorite. As if one NBA all-timer who the crowd couldn’t have enough of wasn’t good enough, the team went in and got Shaquille O’Neal to join.

Shaq and Chuck getting on each other’s nerves has been a constant for years. Their antics stemmed from their innate chemistry as they often catch each other out of character and often in splits too. One such instance came with Chuck’s admission to having taken DMSO.

What did Chuck mention about having taken DMSO?

DMSO is termed the “miracle drug” and was used by athletes to enhance performance and overcome injuries. It is also injected into horses by breeders and is non-steroidal and is probably why him having taken it wasn’t a news story back in his playing days.

Chuck admitted to have taken DMSO in the worst describable manner.



Horses are widely remarked in pop culture due to their stories s*xual prowess. Chuck, without registering the association, said “That thing they put in horses, I had that put inside of me”.

Chuck’s inadvertent innuendo got Shaq in splits. The Chuckster continuing to elaborate, however, had Shaq in tears.

Sir Charles is probably the only person who could put that story of exploitation into a hilarious anecdote. The Hall of Famer has gifted the NBA fan many a hilarious moment and continues to grace us.

This duo may have broken a few backboards between them. And here they are, making the whole community laugh. Long live Shaq and Chuck, may the innuendos and the roasts continue.

