Basketball

“That thing they put into horses, I had that put inside of me!” : Charles Barkley had Shaquille O’Neal in splits after admitting to taking DMSO

"That thing they put into horses, I had that put inside of me!" : Charles Barkley had Shaquille O'Neal in splits after admitting to taking DMSO
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"You kept it together like a smooth operator"- Carlos Sainz praised by Ferrari race engineer after getting pole in Silverstone
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"That thing they put into horses, I had that put inside of me!" : Charles Barkley had Shaquille O'Neal in splits after admitting to taking DMSO
“That thing they put into horses, I had that put inside of me!” : Charles Barkley had Shaquille O’Neal in splits after admitting to taking DMSO

The Chuckster has been getting the audience to laugh out loud for many years now.…