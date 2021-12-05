“Bronny James is the best three point shooter in Staples Center!”: NBA fans react to the Sierra Canyon junior going ballistic against St Vincent-St Mary with LeBron James in attendance

Bronny James goes off from range against St Vincent St Mary at Staples Center with Lakers superstar, LeBron James, watching from the sidelines.

LeBron James started off his high school basketball journey as a member of the St Vincent-St Mary high school basketball team in the early 2000s. Fast forward two decades and his son, Bronny James, is currently going up against LeBron’s alma mater at Staples Center; an arena that houses both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

Last night’s game between Sierra Canyon and St Vincent-St Mary saw NBA royalty grace the high schoolers with their presence. Legends like Metta World Peace and Zach Randolph were in attendance while Lakers superstars, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, and of course, LeBron James were at the arena to cheer on Sierra Canyon.

As expected, Bronny James and company did not disappoint as the high school junior went off from beyond the arc, producing an overall efficient scoring night.

NBA fans react to Bronny James going off at Staples Center.

The ‘Chosen 1’s’ invitational took place last night and saw St Vincent-St Mary try to hold off the stacked Sierra Canyon squad. The latter prevailed with Bronny James in particular, going off from beyond the arc. He shot 3-4 from 3-point range and was 7-11 from the field overall.

The shots he took from beyond were quite impressive as well as he took them and made them from NBA range, willingly. He’s shown off the ability to curl off screens on the perimeter and immediately get into rhythm for a jumpshot, a skill that is mighty valuable in today’s NBA.

NBA fans of course, were quick to get their jokes off following Bronny’s sensational night, calling him the best shooter at Staples Center, poking fun at the lack of spacing the Los Angeles Lakers have on their roster. They did however, appreciate the development Bronny James has made over the course of 2-3 years in high school.

Bronny James has been the best 3PT shooter at Staples Center this year pic.twitter.com/i0nNjtdpW8 — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) December 5, 2021

Wait….Bronny James’ high school team is playing a showcase game AT THE STAPLES CENTER??? Lebron really is the most powerful man in sports. pic.twitter.com/V7qMSCq9LG — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) December 5, 2021