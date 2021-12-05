“Julius Randle is wrong about Kevin Durant; Giannis is the best player in the world”: Chris Broussard goes against the grain to put Finals MVP over Nets superstar

Chris Broussard believes Giannis is the best player in the world, not Kevin Durant, despite Julius Randle’s claim.

The title of ‘best player in the world’ is currently being shared among several players in the uppermost echelon of NBA stars in the league. Depending on who you ask, Kevin Durant may be the best in the world while others believe Steph Curry has overtaken ‘The Slim Reaper’. It’s a shame however, that the reigning MVP and Finals MVP aren’t as frequently mentioned in this conversation as they should be.

Kevin Durant is currently leading the Brooklyn Nets to the number one seed in the Eastern Conference without Kyrie Irving by his side while also dealing with James Harden, who’s experiencing quite the shooting slump to start the season off.

Giannis has been putting up his usual MVP-esque numbers of 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game to propel a struggling (and injured) Bucks team to a top 6 seed out East.

Chris Broussard says Giannis is the best player in the world over Kevin Durant.

Chris Broussard took to Fox Sports radio recently to give his take on the ‘best player in the NBA’ conversation and it’s safe to say that he’s gone against the grain once again in a bid to garner more attention towards his takes.

“I don’t think that statement by Randle (about Kevin Durant being the best in the world) is true. It’s certainly not true when he adds on the ‘for sure’. First of all, I think it’s Giannis. Durant is obviously a better scorer than Giannis. But when you bring the whole thing- Giannis is a far better defender, a far better rebounder, scores just as much, just as efficiently,” said Broussard.

Giannis or Durant? .@RobParkerFS1: “How do you win games in the NBA? By not letting people score or by scoring?”@Chris_Broussard: “Ask Giannis because he just won a championship!” Rob: “Ask Kevin Durant, who just won two championships!” Chris: “With a stacked team!!” pic.twitter.com/KxG6ZarLHt — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) December 2, 2021

There was some push back from Rob Parker about clutch time situations involving free throws but at the end of the day; saying a 2x MVP and the reigning Finals MVP is the best player in the world isn’t a take that should be crucified. It’s one that hasn’t been all too popular this ‘22 season due to the overwhelmingly incredible play from both Curry and Kevin Durant.