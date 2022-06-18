“Bronny James had his own ‘Blocked by James’ moment!”: When LeBron James witnessed his son pull off a block identical to his 2016 NBA Finals one

Everyone is expecting Bronny to be a carbon copy of his father. Well, junior just pulled off a block identical to that of 2016 LeBron James!

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Golden State Warriors in what was a historic 2016 NBA Finals. The series would mark the first championship in Cavs history.

Of course, a primary contributor to this successful 2016 season was LeBron James. The King was an absolute monster as they pulled off an epic comeback over the 73-9 Warriors, to whom they were down 3-1.

Perhaps the catalyst and most iconic moment from the series was James’ historic block on Andre Iguodala. The play showcased LeBron’s desire to bring one home to Cleveland!

It certainly is a moment that you could watch over and over again, and now you can watch the King’s son pretty much pull off the exact same move.

Bronny James went viral when he replicated his father LeBron James by hustling back on defense with an insane block

He may just be 17 years old, but basketball fans all around the world are already comparing Bronny James to his father. Safe to say the expectations are high for James junior.

However, he may already be living up to those expectations. Especially when you look at his highlights, with one that saw him pull off an insane block, much like LeBron in 2016.

Bronny made the block back in 2019 as part of the North Coast Blue Chips team. A team he will be playing on once again from July 2nd to July 4th in Akron, Ohio. Something his dad is clearly happy about, as he shared it on his Instagram story!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife)

The young Bronny is slowly developing into a top-tier talent. If LeBron’s words are anything to go by, we could see the two team up in the NBA a couple of years from now.

