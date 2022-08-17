Basketball

Bronny James isn’t going to Oregon University says his spokesperson, Billionaire LeBron James

Bronny James isn't going to Oregon University says his spokesperson, Billionaire LeBron James
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I wanna see somebody break Matt's leg and Nick's leg"- WWE legend expects to see AEW tag team get brutalized for sympathy from the fans
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Bronny James isn't going to Oregon University says his spokesperson, Billionaire LeBron James
Bronny James isn’t going to Oregon University says his spokesperson, Billionaire LeBron James

The chatter around Bronny James is at an all-time high and naturally many colleges are…