“Bronny, you went to LA to make your name, come back to Midwest to make your game”: Jalen Rose has the best pitch for LeBron James Jr.

Bronny James has some big decisions to make with at least 5 college offers, playing for the G-League or in any Tier-1 pro-league outside of the U.S.

Around 2020, Bronny was among the Top-20 recruits in the 247Sports’ Composite rankings, he is now ranked 49 by 247Sports and No. 43 in the 247Sports Composite.

The difference was he was much bigger and better built than his fellow recruits which is not the case anymore with the class of 2023. Majorly because of his bloodline, the 17-year-old had offers from Duke and Kentucky 6 years ago, but now, he has, even more, offers including the latter.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Recruiting Expert, Paul Biancardi, the Sierra Canyon guard has offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, USC and Oregon. And so experts were discussing where LeBron James Jr. should take his talents to.

Jalen Rose suggests Bronny James play for Michigan with the best recruitment line

Hosted by Malika Andrews, ESPN’s NBA Today starring Jalen Rose, Matt Barnes, and Kendrick Perkins discussed where the LA kid should be playing basketball to have the best chance of making it to the NBA in his freshman year.

While UCLA product Barnes suggested he should stay in LA close to his family and continue to be the centre of attraction both Jalen and Perkins went the opposite way with the latter suggesting him to go back to his birthplace and join Ohio State, where he’d have the support of “millions” behind him.

Rose arguably had the best pitch of them all, suggesting Bronny to go for Michigan where he himself played from 1991 to 1994 and came out as the 13th overall pick in 94’ and also where LeBron’s Heat teammate is the Head Coach. But the best pitching line had to be,

“You (Bronny) went to LA to make your name, come back to the Midwest to make your game!”

Where Bronny decides to play this year, is surely a big question, but how he plays will determine how much longer senior James will get to play alongside his son and create some historical moments for the NBA.