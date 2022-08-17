Basketball

“Bronny, you went to LA to make your name, come back to Midwest to make your game”: Jalen Rose has the best pitch for LeBron James Jr.

“Bronny, you went to LA to make your name, come back to Midwest to make your game”: Jalen Rose has the best pitch for LeBron James Jr.
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"I didn’t come here to be mediocre"- SmackDown superstar expresses hanker to face the best in the business, John Cena
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Bronny, you went to LA to make your name, come back to Midwest to make your game”: Jalen Rose has the best pitch for LeBron James Jr.
“Bronny, you went to LA to make your name, come back to Midwest to make your game”: Jalen Rose has the best pitch for LeBron James Jr.

Bronny James has some big decisions to make with at least 5 college offers, playing…