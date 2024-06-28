Bronny James’ Pre-Draft Emotions Perfectly Captured in King Bach’s Latest Reel

Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many in the NBA community who didn’t see the Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. Fans have been making all kinds of buzz around the event long before it took place. Amidst this, it is perhaps King Bach’s downright hilarious reel that stands out the most.

Bach, a former superstar in the now-defunct ‘Vine’ community, is also a massive fan of the NBA. As one might expect, this very much means that he had kept a close eye on the Bronny James situation for some time now. And sure enough, when the time came, he made a rather fitting reel of what may have been going on in LeBron James‘s son’s head the moment he got drafted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Bach (@kingbach)

Of course, there is a fair bit of comedic exaggeration at play here. However, is King Bach’s reel completely inaccurate?

For some time now, it has been rather obvious that the Los Angeles Lakers have been angling to acquire Bronny James for some time now, in the hopes of keeping LeBron happy. In fact, according to former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, the Lakers’ superstar’s long-time agent even made sure no other team would go near the 19-year-old. Myers said,

“Rich Paul is calling teams, don’t take Bronny James … if you take him, he’s going to Australia.” [per ESPN]

"Rich Paul is calling teams, don't take Bronny James … if you take him, he's going to Australia." 😳 Bob Myers on Bronny James' draft status 👀 pic.twitter.com/p6mWNMAjma — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 27, 2024

If Rich Paul has been doing this, then LeBron James and his camp have known for a long time that Bronny James would only be drafted by the Lakers, no one else. So, while King Bach may have only made his Instagram reel for comedic purposes, it appears that his video may be a lot closer to the truth than even he intended.