mobile app bar

Bronny James’ Pre-Draft Emotions Perfectly Captured in King Bach’s Latest Reel

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bronny James’ Pre-Draft Emotions Perfectly Captured in King Bach’s Latest Reel

Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many in the NBA community who didn’t see the Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. Fans have been making all kinds of buzz around the event long before it took place. Amidst this, it is perhaps King Bach’s downright hilarious reel that stands out the most.

Bach, a former superstar in the now-defunct ‘Vine’ community, is also a massive fan of the NBA. As one might expect, this very much means that he had kept a close eye on the Bronny James situation for some time now. And sure enough, when the time came, he made a rather fitting reel of what may have been going on in LeBron James‘s son’s head the moment he got drafted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by King Bach (@kingbach)

Of course, there is a fair bit of comedic exaggeration at play here. However, is King Bach’s reel completely inaccurate?

For some time now, it has been rather obvious that the Los Angeles Lakers have been angling to acquire Bronny James for some time now, in the hopes of keeping LeBron happy. In fact, according to former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, the Lakers’ superstar’s long-time agent even made sure no other team would go near the 19-year-old. Myers said,

“Rich Paul is calling teams, don’t take Bronny James … if you take him, he’s going to Australia.” [per ESPN] 

If Rich Paul has been doing this, then LeBron James and his camp have known for a long time that Bronny James would only be drafted by the Lakers, no one else. So, while King Bach may have only made his Instagram reel for comedic purposes, it appears that his video may be a lot closer to the truth than even he intended.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these