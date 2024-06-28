“Definitely A Surprise”: Rob Dillingham Breaks Down His Shock Over Being Traded To The Timberwolves

With the 8th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Rob Dillingham. However, the 19-year-old wouldn’t be slated to go to Texas for too long, as he was soon traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, something that came as a surprise to everyone, including the young prospect himself.

After the whole ordeal had been announced to the public, Sirius XM Radio had a few questions for him to answer. Here he explained that he was yet to have a conversation with the Timberwolves at that time. However, he did have a slight idea of what may happen due to his agent warning him of it ahead of time.

“Oh, super surprised [at what happened]. We had heard that they were trying to get up, but we didn’t know if they could so, it was definitely a surprise”

"It was definitely a surprise"#Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham explains what was going through his mind when he heard the Spurs had traded his draft rights.

The Spurs traded Dillingham for a package of future first-round picks (2031), and a first-round pick swap, per NBA.com. The guard was likely brought in to play as a replacement for Mike Conley, who is 36 years old and nearing the end of a stellar career.

As for the young prospect, his shock is completely understandable. After all, on his special night, he received first-hand experience with the business side of the league. However, there is good news to be had as well.

Rob is now going to a franchise that has big plans for him. Over time, he will look to try to learn how to play the game at this level from Mike Conley. Not to mention he could form one of the most exciting backcourt duos in the league alongside Anthony Edwards.

If he can replicate the kind of impact that the veteran has on the floor on a nightly basis, the Timberwolves well and truly may have their lead guard for the foreseeable future.