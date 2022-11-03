Potential 5-star Recruit Bronny James, Has a Unique Advantage of Being LeBron James’ Son  

Bronny James’ game has developed leaps and bounds this year. Is he on the verge of making it big in the NBA? Scouts believe so. Many are of the opinion that his ceiling has only gotten higher with time. And this season, he is finally stepping out of his chrysalis.

Being the son of an all-time great like LeBron James entails various expectations. First and foremost, you are expected to make the league. It is as if people forget how genetics work and why it is far more often the case that their heir-apparent sons are not as good as their fathers.

Bronny James has huge expectations on his shoulders. The 18-year-old, who is entering college eligibility is expected to make the NBA within a year or two. And while his development has been slow, as of recent observations, scouts think he has unlocked something.

Bronny James’ potential ceiling has only gotten higher

As per discussions on ESPN’s Ball Related, scouts are of the opinion that Bronny has improved by leaps and bounds. What do guys like?

Bronny’s shooting and how he plays off the screen is something to watch out for. His range has gotten better over the year and his tenacious defense is praiseworthy. As per most scouts, despite his team losing a lot of games, Bronny himself has shown to be a spirited player.

His passing ability and intelligence are commendable despite being on an inferior team. Scouts commented on how he has never played with good players throughout his career. They also highlighted his biggest flaw, the inability to play the pick and roll.

Being LeBron James’ son has helped him develop a high basketball IQ

They talk about how his profile is significantly different from that of his dad and yet it is something that doesn’t deter him. Bronny’s IQ and in particular basketball IQ is just burgeoning.

He has been called a good decision maker and how he plays the right way by studying the game. Some scouts have him pegged to be in the top 40-30 high-school players in his draft class.

Jonathan Givony, who has been covering the NBA Draft religiously for ESPN pegged him to be a 5-star recruit. High praise. Although ESPN still hasn’t updated his profile. It is a matter of when and not if Bronny will make it to the NBA.

