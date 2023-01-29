Bronny James’ Former Teammate Mikey Williams Compares Himself To Electric Cleveland Cavaliers Star

Mike Williams is something else. Just a few years ago he was known as that one kid on Bronny James’s high-school team. But now, the man is known for his own, god-given ability. And yes, while his overall game is pretty impressive on both ends, fans have latched onto a very specific part of his abilities. And let’s just say it isn’t the type that players can learn to do over time.

You see, Mikey Williams has been blessed with some serious bounce. And as you’d expect, not only has it aided his overall game, but also resulted in some incredible highlights.

Now, Williams is known as one of the top high school athletes in the United States. So of course, he has been receiving attention from entities such as Slam.

Recently, the popular magazine asked the hooper to join other top athletes to reveal their favorite NBA player comparison. And suffice it to say, Mikey Williams wasn’t pulling any punches with his response.

Mikey Williams likes comparisons to Donovan Mitchell the most

Donovan Mitchell is not a bad player to be compared to, is he?

In just his 6 seasons in the NBA has already managed 4 All-Star selections. And as things stand, he is powering a young, yet dominant Cavaliers team forward.

And, as his answer in Slam’s recent reel reveals, Mikey Williams believes that the star is a worthy NBA player to be compared to.

Take a look at it below.

Williams sure is confident.

Donovan Mitchell is a very good player. Comparing himself to him creates a lot of pressure for him to bear.

However, it appears that the high schooler is ready to take it.

But, whether or not he can live up to it, only time will tell.

What is Donovan Mitchell averaging this season?

After 41 games played, Donovan Mitchell is currently averaging 28.3 points, 4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 48.1% from the field, 39.6% from beyond the arc, and 86.9% from the charity stripe.

