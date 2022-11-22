Bronny James, While Showing Off His 3 Tattoos, Was Hilariously ‘Hit On’ By Adin Ross In Front Of 1000s

Bronny James is quite the modern athlete. His sole focus, like many athletes before him, isn’t purely just basketball. While he does excel at the sports and is one of the nation’s top recruits for his class, he has his toes deep in a variety of endeavors.

Everything from an endorsement with PSD Underwear to him signing an NIL deal with Nike, like his father at his age, Bronny seems to be working towards accumulating quite the hefty net worth.

One industry that he has made waves in is the gaming industry. He signed with Faze Clan a couple years ago and aptly named himself ‘Faze Bronny’. He would use this online persona of his while streaming live on Twitch. Though, this did prove to be troublesome as he would get an inordinate amount of hate messages along with donations.

Bronny James gets ‘hit on’ by Adin Ross

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the world alongside the likes of IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. A great deal of his early success came from him streaming with YouTube veterans Zias, B. Lou, and their squad. He would eventually gain enough steam to where world renowned celebrities would consistently appear on his streams.

One of these celebrities is none other than Bronny James. James has actually appeared on Ross’s stream a multitude of times, with him providing fans with great content.

Of course, as Ross does with everybody who shows up on his live, he decided to ‘hit on’ on the basketball prodigy during this birthday stream of his to celebrate his 22nd birthday. You can listen to what he says about the confetti cannon in Bronny’s hand, down below.

Bronny James shows off his 3 tattoos on this same stream

LeBron James has nearly his entire body covered with tattoos. His first was ‘The Chosen 1’ tattooed across his back, which was in reference to being labelled the chosen one on Sports Illustrated while still in high school.

Bronny didn’t get anything nearly as large as that piece. Though, he did get his mom and dad’s birthday on one wrist and his brother and sister’s birthdays on the other. He would also get ‘999’ tattooed on the left side of his neck.

