Valued at $7.4 million, Bronny James is the Highest Ranked High-School Prospect Yet to Make “The Decision”

Bronny James has a lot riding on him, he is the firstborn of one of the NBA’s greatest-ever players. Naturally, he is predisposed to playing in the NBA. But the question remains, will he ever make it? And more importantly, where will he hone his craft before entering the league?

As the class of 2024 gears up to declare their colleges and sharpen their skills as NBA players, all eyes are on young prospects to see what place they chose to develop.

Bronny, being the son of LeBron James, would have plenty of options at his disposal. But as time has passed, it looks as though he is the only one left standing.

Also read: Kobe Bryant Once Described His Del Harris Years as ‘Nightmare-ish’ During His Teenage Years With Lakers

Bronny the prodigy, is the only one left

As per the latest commit, it looks as though Bronny James is the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect left in his draft class.

With AJ Johnson committing to Texas, there are zero top-25 prospects still available. The highest-ranked uncommitted prospect? Bronny James. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 21, 2022

All of his compatriots such as Mikey Williams and Ryan Forrest are heading to Memphis. It is only a matter of time before everyone starts inquiring about Bronny.

Penny Hardaway and Memphis are assembling a talented 2023 recruiting class! 5 ⭐️ Mikey Williams

4 ⭐️ JJ Taylor

4 ⭐️ Carl Cherenfant

4 ⭐️ Ryan Forrest pic.twitter.com/dEziR3i26e — BallerTV (@BallerTV) November 6, 2022

Also read: “She could see him as more of a nephew”: $50 Million Worth ESPN Reporter Blasts Larsa Pippen for Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan

Where will LeBron James’ son Bronny end up?

So the question is where will Bronny end up? He has an unusually high stock for an athlete ranked outside the top 25 of his class. His recent NIL valuation put him at $7.4 million, the highest ever in the NIL era.

Bronny James is the most valuable HS athlete in the NIL era. He has a current NIL valuation of $7.4 MILLION, per On3 Sports. Bronny’s current NIL deals include: — Beats by Dre

— Nike

— PSD Underwear pic.twitter.com/gLRLzHhugk — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) October 18, 2022

A slew of sponsorships and the weight of the name combined helped push him past everyone else. Bronny has offers from a lot of places but as per this tweet, these are his most likely landing spots.

Hard to get concrete info to be honest, but Oregon, Michigan, Memphis, USC have all been linked in various capacities. Also visited Ohio State, obvious connection there — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 21, 2022

And there is some doubt over the veracity of these claims, however, these spots look like the front runners.

Also read: When Magic Johnson Revealed Michael Jordan’s Reaction on Learning about his Retirement Post HIV+ Announcement