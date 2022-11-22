HomeSearch

Valued at $7.4 million, Bronny James is the Highest Ranked High-School Prospect Yet to Make “The Decision”

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 22, 2022

Valued at $7.4 million, Bronny James is the Highest Ranked High-School Prospect Yet to Make "The Decision"

Bronny James poses for the camera in his Sierra Canyon Blazers uniform.

Bronny James has a lot riding on him, he is the firstborn of one of the NBA’s greatest-ever players. Naturally, he is predisposed to playing in the NBA. But the question remains, will he ever make it? And more importantly, where will he hone his craft before entering the league?

As the class of 2024 gears up to declare their colleges and sharpen their skills as NBA players, all eyes are on young prospects to see what place they chose to develop.

Bronny, being the son of LeBron James, would have plenty of options at his disposal. But as time has passed, it looks as though he is the only one left standing.

Also read: Kobe Bryant Once Described His Del Harris Years as ‘Nightmare-ish’ During His Teenage Years With Lakers

Bronny the prodigy, is the only one left

As per the latest commit, it looks as though Bronny James is the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect left in his draft class.

All of his compatriots such as Mikey Williams and Ryan Forrest are heading to Memphis. It is only a matter of time before everyone starts inquiring about Bronny.

Also read: “She could see him as more of a nephew”: $50 Million Worth ESPN Reporter Blasts Larsa Pippen for Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan

Where will LeBron James’ son Bronny end up?

So the question is where will Bronny end up? He has an unusually high stock for an athlete ranked outside the top 25 of his class. His recent NIL valuation put him at $7.4 million, the highest ever in the NIL era.

A slew of sponsorships and the weight of the name combined helped push him past everyone else. Bronny has offers from a lot of places but as per this tweet, these are his most likely landing spots.

And there is some doubt over the veracity of these claims, however, these spots look like the front runners.

Also read:  When Magic Johnson Revealed Michael Jordan’s Reaction on Learning about his Retirement Post HIV+ Announcement 

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam