Bronny James’s 25-10-5 stat line at 6’2″ is reminiscent of a 6’6″ LeBron James in High School 

Bronny James is getting sharper every game. Destroying opponents with fierce fast breaks and monstrous dunks, reminiscent of a young LeBron.

A young LeBron James was a force to be reckoned with. Before even stepping foot in the league, he was far ahead of his peers. Could the same be said of Bronny James?

Not exactly, he isn’t as prodigal as his father, in fact, he doesn’t even crack the top 10 list of prospects from his class. However, he might just be climbing up the draft ladder.

He has been on a roll, putting up one ridiculous performance after another. Just a few days ago he dropped 28, and yesterday he repeated the performance.

Bronny James shows off his skill, torches Team Herro at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam

Bronny showed no remorse as he dismantled Team Herro. His monster stat line of 25-10-5 is eerily similar to how a young LeBron dominated leagues.

Bronny went OFF again in a battle against Team Herro 🍿 @nikeeyb pic.twitter.com/JC64DS5Ebu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 21, 2022

Even his take-off and flight mechanics look similar to his dad’s.

Bronny James y LeBron James. Like father, like son pic.twitter.com/ACGzAYllQZ — Pasion Basket (@PasionBasketNBA) July 22, 2022

More than just his shooting, his overall impact has widened across the last few games. Young LeBron James Jr. is coming into his own.

In the building with Bronny James, who has become much more confident this year and not just when it comes to his jumper. Really starting to become a guy that impacts games even when his shot isn’t falling. pic.twitter.com/vT1wGazxDC — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) July 22, 2022

His improvement over the last year is remarkable. He has more than doubled his scoring output.

Bronny James improvement at the Peach Jam has been crazy… Through 8 games in 2021: 7.2 PPG (58 pts) Through 4 games in 2022: 16.0 PPG (64 pts) pic.twitter.com/zbd9KhUqPd — ScoopmanTV (@scoopmantv) July 20, 2022

How far will LeBron James Jr. go? Will his stock continue to rise before he joins a college? Stay tuned to this space to find out more.

