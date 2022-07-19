LeBron James’ millionaire heir Bronny James erupts for 28 points in a masterful performance at the Nike EYBL

LeBron James was in full dad mode, showing support on Twitter for his son Bronny James as he inches closer to playing for a D1 college.

Bronny James might have just shown us his true potential or a glimpse of it at least. The son of LeBron James, young LeBron James Jr. has always paved his own way.

Today, his father took to social media to share how proud he was of his son’s mastery of the game. As James sr. said, “We just working! Stay low and stay locked in!“.

We just working! Stay low and stay locked in! 🔒🤴🏾 https://t.co/Ibefoywa1O — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 19, 2022

Almost every analyst and scout had tremendous praise for young Bronny. He put up an impressive 28 points and 6 assists, he also shot 5/11 from 3-point land.

Bronny James had one of the best games I’ve seen him play today in Strive for Greatness’ 80-77 loss to ProSkills. Bronny SHOWED OUT with 28pts, 6asts and 3rebs on 11-22 from the floor and 5-11 from 3. I know there’s a ton of hype, but Bronny can really play. #39 in the ESPN100. pic.twitter.com/doiiYm6zfp — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) July 18, 2022

Bronny James goes back-to-back and shows off stellar skill in the Nike EYBL There is no doubt Bronny is ready. Just yesterday, he put up a thunderous jam.

Absolute nail-biter in the day one 5:00pm slot here at Peach Jam. Strive for Greatness takes down Alabama Fusion 63-61 in front of a packed crowd. Some impressive moments for Bronny, who nearly brought the house down drawing a foul on a thunderous alley oop dunk attempt. pic.twitter.com/HT4r4hpl4t — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) July 17, 2022

The athleticism is strong with LeBron’s son, naturally.

Athleticism is definitely something that Lebron James passed down to his son Bronny 🚀 pic.twitter.com/7Awua04evW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 17, 2022

So, today was the benchmark and how long do we think he will take before he breaks this? We don't know but most likely, it'll be just a few weeks before Bronny puts on a show again.