“Audemars Piguet made a $51,500 watch for LeBron James!”: When the Lakers legend got the Swiss watchmakers to craft him a limited-edition timepiece

LeBron James is a huge fan of expensive timepieces, as evidenced by his penchant to showcase them on his social media.

Athletes love to splurge on expensive items. As the saying goes there is nothing money can’t buy, for most NBA athletes stuff like cars, homes, and planes are common expenses.

For the fancier folk, timepieces are a must. A classy watch dictates the stature of a man. Once you get a thirst for them, there is no quenching it.

If you think watches could be a little expensive, think again. Swiss watchmakers often make complicated pieces that can fetch up to a million dollars!

Every NBA player will don a very expensive watch before games. The King is no less. LeBron loves his watches and if you have followed him on social media for the last few years, you would know.

Audemars Piguet made a $51,500 dollar watch just for LeBron James

When Audemars Piguet released the Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James limited edition it looked very different from any other athlete-designed watch.

It looks extremely sophisticated and the classiness of the watch is something that you do not find in athlete-inspired pieces. James’ watch came with a cool price tag of $51,500!

If you want to pick up one, unfortunately, the price would have skyrocketed by now. As there were only 600 pieces ever made! For more details on the watch, click here!

