“Brooklyn Nets should give Kyrie Irving a deal, but make it incentive based!”: Patrick Beverley gives his take on a possible extension for Uncle Drew

Wolves’ Patrick Beverley believes Brooklyn Nets should offer Kyrie Irving a deal but doesn’t believe the deal should be too player friendly

The Brooklyn Nets, so far, are the only team in the 2022 Playoffs that were swept. Despite having sensational talents like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets couldn’t even manage to win a single game against the Celtics. With the sweep, the Nets were sent home for an earlier summer than they would’ve anticipated.

The coming season is the final year of Kyrie’s 4-year, $136 million deal with the Nets. Things are totally unclear regarding what the future holds for Kyrie and the Nets. The reports that have been coming have indicated the Nets don’t want to offer Irving a long-term contract.

REPORT: The Nets have shown to be “unwilling” to offer Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his injury history, and unpredictability. (via @Krisplashed) pic.twitter.com/oFnj7PVF6j — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 25, 2022

On the other side, it seems unlikely Kyrie would settle for short-term deals.

Patrick Beverley believes the Nets should offer Kyrie Irving a proper contract, but add clauses for their protection

In his three seasons with the Nets, Kyrie has played 117 games and missed 130 games. This means he’s played only 47.3% of the games so far. This means, despite paying Irving the max, the Nets didn’t have him for more than half of their games.

This has sparked a lot of debate among analysts regarding whether the Nets should offer Irving a deal or not. If so, what kind of deal. Patrick Beverley gave his take on the same.

In his three years with the Nets, Kyrie has averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists a game, while shooting 41% from the deep. However, he hasn’t been available enough.

Patrick Beverley believes the Nets should definitely sign Kyrie on a deal. However, when asked what kind of deal, he was clueless. Pat Bev knows a team-option deal is not going to happen, because it’s outright disrespectful. A player-centric deal is quite risky for the Nets, and they won’t offer the same.

The remaining option is an incentive-based deal, which both parties should find suitable. Kyrie has to show he’s worth the money, and the team don’t spend, unless they get the returns.