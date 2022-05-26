“How is Kyrie Irving an All-NBA player!”: Stephen A. Smith goes off on Jalen Rose for voting Brooklyn Nets star to an All-NBA team

Kyrie Irving only played 29 basketball games this season. As such, Stephen A. is livid that the Nets star got votes to an All-NBA team!

The Brooklyn Nets,who were favorites to take the East, sorely missed the presence of Kyrie Irving this regular season. The eccentric guard was out for most of the season after failing to oblige with the NBA’s COVID protocols.

This left a Nets team seriously undermanned, especially after Kevin Durant went down with an injury. Frustrations were so high that it prompted the then-Nets’ third star James Harden to request a trade.

Nevertheless, Kyrie would return towards the end of the season, playing 29 games. He averaged around 27 points, four rebounds and six assists a game propelling Brooklyn to a playoff appearance.

Doing what he does best 🤩 pic.twitter.com/933bU5XPVw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 17, 2022

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook LOADING… KD and LeBron reunite with their Ex’s!”: Fans are excited for Lakers and Nets superstars to swap jerseys

There is no denying Kyrie Irving’s talent. However, given his antics this season, it is no surprise that he did not make an All-NBA team this year.

Stephen A. Smith is livid that Jalen Rose gave Kyrie Irving the sole vote into the All-NBA 3rd Team

This season has been more than disappointing for the Brooklyn Nets. The trade of James Harden and KD’s injury hampered their chances of putting up a good regular-season record.

However, more than the issues surrounding The Beard and Durant were the problems caused by the absence of Kyrie, who played only 29 games this season after failing to oblige with COVID protocols.

That is why it came as a huge surprise to the fans and Stephen A. when it was revealed that Jalen Rose had given Irving a vote for the All-NBA Third Team. It was news that infuriated Smith, who slammed Rose for his vote!

Also Read: “I’m the lone person that voted Kyrie Irving third-team All-NBA”: Jalen Rose confesses making a grave error that could’ve cost Trae Young

Jalen would confess that he made a mistake, but it was more than enough for him to get a mouthful from an infuriated Stephen A. Smith.