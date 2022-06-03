Basketball

“Brooklyn with Durant, Bucks with Antetokounmpo, Miami with Butler”: Ime Udoka takes pride in Celtics playing as a unit

"Brooklyn with Durant, Bucks with Antetokounmpo, Miami with Butler": Ime Udoka takes pride in Celtics playing as a unit
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Carmelo Anthony is better than Draymond Green?? I laugh at that!!”: Colin Cowherd has Warriors point-forward over Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Lakers forward
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Brooklyn with Durant, Bucks with Antetokounmpo, Miami with Butler": Ime Udoka takes pride in Celtics playing as a unit
“Brooklyn with Durant, Bucks with Antetokounmpo, Miami with Butler”: Ime Udoka takes pride in Celtics playing as a unit

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka applauds his crew for playing as a cohesive unit in…