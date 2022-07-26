6″6′ Grant Williams finally breaks his silence on Stephen Curry’s comments at the ESPYs via Instagram

Celtics forward Grant Williams breaks his silence on Stephen Curry’s comments about him at the ESPYs with a hilarious caption on Instagram.

The recently held ESPY awards had the Warriors written all over it, with them bagging several nominations, winning most of them. One of the night’s biggest highlights was Stephen Curry donning the hat of a host, who did an incredible job, giving us a laugh riot roasting his peers.

Winning their 4th title in 8-years, the Dubs were in no mood to be humble, which was more than evident during the award night, whether it was Curry throwing shots at LeBron James and the Boston Celtics or Draymond Green taking a dig at the LA Clippers.

While most of the Celtics roster decided to give the award night a miss, Grant Williams was present. Thus it was only a matter of time before host Curry picked on him, considering the Warriors superstar won his maiden Finals MVP and 4th championship against the Cs in the recent Finals.

Steph to Grant Williams: “It’s great to see you again my man. I know you like this color, I’ll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring.” 😂pic.twitter.com/z5ogkjbzkL — KNBR (@KNBR) July 21, 2022

Also read: “I watched LeBron James play at a high school gym and Stephen Curry host the ESPYs”: Draymond Green in awe of the two superstar buddies’ appearances this past week

Curry, who was in a playful mood, made sure to rub it in on Williams’ face, who was sporting enough as he laughed it off. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old recently fired back at the Warriors MVP on IG.

Grant Williams responds to Stephen Curry’s dig at him during the ESPYs.

In only his 3rd season in the league, Williams made his Finals debut against Golden State. Coming off the bench, the 6″6′ forward was a defensive asset for the team. The former Tennessee player averaged 4.2 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 1.0 APG, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Williams played his part, with his average playing minutes being 17.0 per game. Unfortunately, the Cs fell short against the championship DNA of Steve Kerr and his crew. The 2022 Finals sowed the seeds for a rivalry in the coming years. Nevertheless, the Dubs were the talk of the town, with the recently held ESPYs no different.

Making his debut as host, Curry did swing some shots at Williams, who was the only Celtics member present in Microsoft Theater in LA. At the time, Williams was gracious enough to take Curry’s jibe sportingly. However, the Celtics forward would break his silence recently on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grant Williams ✊🏽 (@grantwill2)

Though Williams has all the right to respond, it’s surprising his defense took him one week.

Also read: “I’m live from LA, home of 7 professional teams, and the Clippers”: Draymond Green takes his podcast to the 2022 ESPYs