“Bryce James tryin to shoot like Stephen Curry”: LeBron James engages in a hilarious banter with his teenage sons while practicing hoops in their driveway

NBA superstar LeBron James enjoys a shooting session with sons Bronny and Bryce James at their home.

The off-season came early for LeBron James, with the Lakers having a poor outing this season. Though the four-time champion had a record-breaking season individually, the purple and gold failed to make the postseason, being sixteen games below +500.

Nonetheless, the 37-year-old superstar is making the most of his off-season, enjoying time with his family. Not only is he one of the best to ever play the game, but James fulfills the roles of a great father, husband, and son. The King continues to live up to his image of being an ideal role model.

The James family is always up to date with the trends on social media, even participating in some of them. The Lakers superstar does occasionally share his family moments on social media. Taco Tuesday is a prime example.

Recently, James went live on social media, shooting hoops with his sons Bronny and Bryce in their driveway. The young princes looked to be having a good time with their heir.

Currently, enjoying his off-season, James is trying to spend as much time with his family as possible before the grind for the next season begins. The eighteen-time All-Star decided to shoot some hoops with his sons, inviting his fans via social media.

The King laid a condition for his teenage sons, which was making three shots in a row before they returned inside.

Considering King James’ longevity, it will be interesting to see when his sons make the NBA.