“Kissed LeBron James’ A**”: NBA Analyst Accuses Tom Brady of Praising LeBron James for Monetary Gains

Skip Bayless is at it again, doing one of the few things that gives him a reason to wake up in the morning — attack LeBron James. The latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, which went live yesterday, features Skip tearing into the four-time NBA champ, while also sideswiping NFL legend Tom Brady in the process.

Skip is like one of those little yappy dogs with a Napoleon complex that barks as loud as it can whenever it sees a Great Dane or a St. Bernard. It’s the only way he can try to remain relevant, to swing up at the best athletes like LeBron, Brady and Kevin Durant in the hopes of catching just a little bit of their spotlight for himself.

There’s often more than just a bit of hypocrisy sprinkled into each Skip take, but this one is just too hilariously on the nose.

“When it comes to maximizing his money,” Skip said, “Tom Brady will say and do whatever is required to polish his ‘good guy’ image. He loves everybody, and everybody loves Tom Brady, and he even kissed LeBron [James’] a** in front of LeBron, because he knows how many billions of followers, how many fans LeBron has, and what a powerful financial alliance he can form with ‘the King.'”

Skip is referring to Brady calling LeBron “the greatest ever” at this past weekend’s Fanatics Fest for the way “he’s always risen above the noise and the BS.” He called Brady pathetic for saying this, and then — in the very next breath — said, “By the way, you’re watching and listening to ‘The Skip Bayless Show,’ brought to you by FanDuel, America’s No. 1 sportsbook, and I hope you appreciate that.”

Is it possible to be any more shameless? Is it possible to be any more of a self parody? Brady has the opportunity to say that to LeBron’s face because as two of the best to ever lace them up, they have a deep mutual respect for one another.

Skip screams into the void because these athletes treat him as if he doesn’t exist, and correctly so, because all he does is try in vain to tear them down. Whether LeBron is the greatest basketball player ever is immaterial. He is great, objectively, whether that means he’s first or tenth. Skip yearns to be relevant, and to be fair, he’s paid handsomely to do it.

To denigrate Brady’s motives for saying something nice about LeBron, all while saying that he hopes his listeners appreciate FanDuel’s sponsorship, is the height of hypocrisy.

Yet again, Skip is pulling at his tiny leash, trying to impress the big dogs. They don’t even know he’s there.