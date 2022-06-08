“Being pregnant at 17 years old isn’t going to slow us down”: How LeBron James instilled confidence within Savannah Brinson prior to Bronny being born

LeBron James helped his girlfriend and eventual wife, Savannah Brinson, deal with being pregnant with Bronny at 17 years old.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have been together for two decades and have set a beautiful example for a loving and lasting marriage. Not even in their 40s yet and they collectively have a net worth of over $1 billion, proving to be quite the powerhouse duo amongst the North American sporting community.

Together, the two have three children with their two eldest sons playing basketball at the high school level. Both Bronny James and Bryce Maximus James are currently on their father’s AAU team ‘Strive for Greatness’ and are turning heads with their 3-dimensional play on the offensive end of the floor.

Of course, Bronny being merely a couple years away from perhaps playing in the NBA at the same time as his dad, LeBron James, doesn’t happen if Savannah Brinson did not get pregnant while they were still in high school.

LeBron James reassured Savannah about being pregnant at 17 years if age.

Teenage pregnancies are often looked down upon for reasons that most certainly aren’t fair. When LeBron James and Savannah realized that the latter was pregnant with their first child, Bronny, it was quite the shock as they were merely 17 years old.

During an interview much later on, Savannah revealed that James was by her side through and through, reassuring her that the news does not affect how they will go on about their lives. She said:

“He [LeBron] said, ‘It’s not going to slow me down and it’s not going to slow you down. We’re going to do what we have to do.’”

While having a kid will most certainly turn your life topsy turvy as it is a big commitment, the two found a way to balance everything out. Fast-forward to present day and the ‘JamesFamily’ is doing more than just fine for themselves.