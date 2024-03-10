Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status for Contest Against Clippers Revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks are fresh off a heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in their last game. The loss to Los Angeles marked their second straight loss in their last two matchups. Now, with the Los Angeles Clippers as their next opponent on the road, will the Bucks be able to fend off another of the team’s ‘Big Three’ without their leading scorer in tonight’s lineup?

As per the official injury report of the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks have listed the two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable for the matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. The team stated the 6’10 forward is dealing with tendinitis in his right knee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s right knee has been a focal point that has kept him off the court for a couple of games this season. However, the Greek Freak has played in the majority of the team’s matchups so far.

As for the matchup tonight, it is doubtful whether the Bucks’ star will be suiting up tonight or not. Given how the Clippers were unable to fend off a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks squad this past Monday, it may be safe to keep the seven-time All-Star out of the team’s lineup tonight.

On the other hand, after boasting the second seed in the Eastern Conference for the majority of the season, the Bucks are in third place, having lost their last two games on the schedule. Antetokounmpo posted an incredible 34-point,14-assist, and a 12-rebound triple-double in the 122-123 loss to the Lakers during his most recent outing, as per Statmuse.

But even after his stat-sheet-stuffing performance resulting in a loss, can the rest of the team fend off a star-studded Clippers team without him tonight?

Can the Clippers grab a win against the Bucks?

The Los Angeles Clippers have won the last two games of their schedule, looking to redeem themselves for the loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Currently, the Clippers boast the second-best three-point shooting percentage in the league at 39%, which does pose an imminent threat to opposing teams.

And facing a Giannis-less Bucks can certainly lead to the Clippers running away with the game. The Bucks forward has been putting up career numbers so far. As per Statmuse, he is averaging 30.8 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 6.4 APG on a 65.7% true shooting percentage this season.

He is also at the third spot in this year’s race for the MVP award. So, can the Bucks actually afford to keep him out against the fourth-seeded Clippers matchup tonight? So, there may be a chance that the seven-time All-Star does end up lacing his sneakers to help his team out of this recent slump tonight.

Tune into BSSC at 3:00 PM ET to see the Los Angeles Clippers host the Milwaukee Bucks.