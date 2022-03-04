“I had no expectations this season!”: Russell Westbrook gives a very casual answer about the expectations he had joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers this summer

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook puts forth a very casual answer when asked about his expectations at the beginning of the season

The Los Angeles Lakers surprised everyone this offseason when they managed to get Russell Westbrook. On draft night, they traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell -Pope, and Montrezl Harrell to the Wizards, in exchange for Russ. After that, they made a flurry of moves and signed multiple veterans on the minimum deals, all in hopes of repeating the success they had in 2020.

However, things haven’t gone their way. 62 games into the season, and the Lakers have a 27-35 record, good for the 9th seed in the West. They are 8 games under the .500 mark, a place no one would have expected them to be at the beginning of this season. Russell Westbrook has been one of the reasons for the same. The Triple-Double King has been off his game this season. Despite him averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this season, they haven’t really come efficiently. Russ is averaging 4 turnovers per game and is leading the league in total turnovers this season.

After the game tonight, Brodie’s comments would surely stir a lot of trouble.

Russell Westbrook gives a very cheeky reply to reports after the loss against the Clippers

Russell Westbrook put up 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in the loss tonight against the Clippers. These are right on his season average, but not what one expects of a player of Russ’s stature. After the game, Russ was asked about how this is different than what he’d envisioned for the season.

Giving a very cheeky reply, Brodie said, “I had no expectations, see that’s why you don’t know what I envisioned. I had no expectations, I’ve come into every situation the same. Last four years, I’ve been on four different teams, so my vision of kinda, that everything is gonna be peace and cream, that’s not realistic. That’s not life. So for me, I come into every situation, start from ground zero, and figure it out along the way. I have no expectations of how things would work, how many times I’ll have the ball, what position I’d play. I just try to find the best ways to help my teammates.”

While it’s a pretty solid answer, this is not what the Lakers fans are looking for tonight. Being a star and drawing the compensation he is, Brodie needs to step up and take some accountability. Even Shaq was pissed about the same after the game.

One would hope the Lakers tidy up their act for the next twenty games, and at least make it to the play-in games.