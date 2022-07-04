James Harden splashes his “$165 Million” net worth as he parties with Drake and Meek Mill in the Hamptons

James Harden and his 76ers teammates are seen partying it up with Drake and Meek Mill in a gathering of multi-millionaires in the Hamptons.

Well, it looks as though James Harden has some brilliant ideas to bond with the team. As per his rituals, he is out having fun during this off-season.

Harden is in a party mood and this time he has brought along friends. He was seen with teammates Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid, along with long-time friend PJ Tucker.

Where was the 76ers trio plus one partying it up? In the Hamptons, of course. The video clips from the event looked as though it was an all-white affair, with everyone wearing a shade of white.

In the midst of the party were other celebrities too!

Drake, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott also joined James Harden and the 76ers!

Harden must have quite the friends. He was seen at the party with the likes of Drake, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott.

James Harden & PJ Tucker vibin with Drake on the stage pic.twitter.com/sbGqZxk6qR — ¹ (@HardensLefty) July 4, 2022

His teammates too looked like they were having fun on stage. Perhaps, it is pointing toward a mutual understanding between Harden and the 76ers.

Embiid and Harden best duo in the league!!! pic.twitter.com/0QsVQGalR8 — Tristan (@Tristan96182246) July 4, 2022

James was also seen putting in the work and there have been rumors of a 30 million a year extension with Philadelphia.

James Harden out in Houston getting SWOLE (via corrianholloway/TT) pic.twitter.com/nPzA3iv6VI — Overtime (@overtime) July 4, 2022

All signs point towards a contract renewal and by the videos floating around, James might have already splurged some of the cash. His $165 million net worth might have also taken a small dent but the new contract should offer some relief.

