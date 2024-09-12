Bucks Legend Baffled At Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Recent Injuries Not Being Talked About More

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered their second consecutive first-round series loss despite having championship aspirations. However, injuries were a major player in their demise and a former Bucks legend believes that deserves more attention.

Bucks legend, Marques Johnson, took to the ‘Hear District’ Podcast to share passionate words about the lack of discourse surrounding issues the Bucks have faced.

“It’s about health. It’s about staying healthy. Dame staying healthy. Giannis has been hurt in the last two playoffs. That baffles me how people don’t even mention that he’s been pretty much a no-show in the playoffs the last couple of years. They just act like he’s been completely healthy… It makes no sense,” said Johnson.

The Bucks had a rollercoaster of a season last year, which concluded in a first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers. The two-time MVP didn’t play a single second for Milwaukee while recovering from a strained calf.

Unfortunately, this came a season after the Bucks lost to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. Similarly, Giannis suffered a back injury, which caused him to miss some time and not be the same player when he suited up.

Lillard was brought to pair alongside Giannis, but due to the injury was forced to lead the Bucks in the same fashion as his tenure with the Trail Blazers.

In the process, it led to Lillard suffering an Achilles strain, which sidelined him for Games 3 and 4.

This offseason resulted in many teams in the Eastern Conference getting better, while the Bucks have flown under the radar. Placing a chip on the shoulder of the dynamic duo.

Lillard is ready to bounce back from a difficult season

The eight-time All-Star had one of the worst seasons of his career and many factors played a part in that.

Bucks head coach, Doc Rivers, opened up about Lillard’s problematic circumstances ahead of the 2023-24 season, which affected his production level.

“I didn’t even realize Dame was traded two or three days before training camp. … We were at dinner, and he said, ‘Coach, I didn’t work out all summer. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve not worked out. I was so scared of getting injured working out,'” said Rivers.

In the 2023 offseason, the legendary Trail Blazer requested a trade. Portland’s front office took nearly two months to accommodate the request, and in fear of potentially tanking his value with an injury, Lillard didn’t work out.

Additionally, Lillard was going through a divorce, and he was being transparent about the mental toll that took on him. “People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,’ but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce,” said Lillard.

However, following the most difficult season in his career, Lillard is ready to focus fully on basketball. The seven-time All-NBA star recently linked up with David Goggins to get into top game shape. The focus is on the Sixers, Knicks and Celtics in the East ahead of the 2024-25 season. The lack of attention on the Bucks could pay dividends as they look to capitalize on their championship goals.