Bucks Still Want to Build Around Giannis Antetokounmpo Despite Trade Noise, Says NBA Analyst

Rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks have been circulating throughout the season. At first, many expected him to be traded before the season tipped off. Following poor performances by the Bucks, the rumors once again grabbed headlines.

Milwaukee is reportedly still committed to a long term vision that includes Giannis as part of the team. However, the Bucks now sit at 11–16 and 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They do not look like a contending team, and many are wondering whether Giannis’ trade market has reopened.

The answer appears to be no. NBA insider Michael Scotto confirmed that he spoke with the Bucks’ front office, and they intend to keep Giannis.

“For Milwaukee right now, in talking to their front office people, they still want to build around Giannis. I know there’s been a lot of noise and a lot of smoke about conversations they’ve had. They talk frequently all the time,” Scotto shared on YES Network.

It is welcome news for Bucks fans. Many expected the Greek Freak to be gone after how the season ended last year, with Milwaukee exiting the playoffs in the first round following a 4–1 series loss to the Pacers. Instead, Giannis not only remains in Milwaukee, but his future with the franchise now appears firmly cemented.

It makes sense, given that Giannis has always looked for reasons to stay with the Bucks. “Giannis is a guy who loves Milwaukee. He’s always wanted every reason to continue to stay there,” Scotto pointed out.

“Milwaukee made the big splash to go get Myles Turner, they stretched Damian Lillard’s contract, they’re still active on the trade market, looking to see if they can find another piece to help build this Bucks team with Giannis.”

Turner’s addition to the Bucks in the offseason came as a surprise. So far, he has regressed toward his former, more mediocre self. While it is still early, he does not look like the championship caliber center he was last season. Outside of Turner, however, the Bucks have received strong contributions from several unexpected players.

“They’ve gotten good play out of AJ Green. Ryan Rollins has been the most improved player of the year,” Scotto said. “At this moment, they’re still looking to build around Giannis.”

It is an interesting course of action, especially considering the haul the Bucks could receive for Giannis in a trade. However, at the end of the day, they want to continue building around the superstar who brought them a championship and won two MVP awards.

Bucks Denying Giannis Trades

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bucks have been reportedly denying trade proposals for Giannis for a while now. The only way he sees the Greek star leaving via trade is if he demands it.

“Teams are calling the Bucks, and the Bucks are telling teams he’s not available,” Stein said via X. “The only way there’s going to be a Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes is if he goes to the Bucks and says, ‘I want out.’ He has to firmly say it, and that has not happened.”

It remains to be seen whether Giannis will ever decide to go that route. He nearly did so immediately after last season ended, but ultimately chose to stay with the team. Still, the fact that the idea became public suggests he is wary of the situation. Milwaukee should proceed with caution.