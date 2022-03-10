“Kylian Mbappe will finish as the BEST in football history”: Joel Embiid predicts PSG star to end up as GOAT, excited about his arrival in Madrid next season

Joel Embiid declares that Real Madrid bound PSG star, Kylian Mbappe, will end up as the best football player of all time.

As scared as Joel Embiid makes the defenders in the NBA, Kylian Mbappe does the same with defenders and goalkeepers on the football field. Wednesday night was one such night when Real Madrid hosted Paris Saint-Germain for their second leg of the Champions League round-16 match.

PSG were heavy favorites going into the game as they were already carrying a one-goal lead thanks to Mbappe who scored the only goal in the 1st leg of the knockouts round. And also because of the fact that their head of the attack contains Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi, three of the world’s most lethal forwards.

Embiid though is a hard-core Real Madrid fan, his love for football is unbeknownst to none in the NBA community. He looked fairly engaged in the game when his team was facing elimination.

The Sixers big man called out Madrid’s right-back Dani Carvajal for playing too high while he’s having the responsibility to defend Mbappe, which was the reason they went 0-1 down in the game.

But somehow Madrid turned the table and Embiid ended up being a happy man.

Joel Embiid says Kylian Mbappe will end up as the best football player of all time

Real Madrid was down 0-2 in the two-legged game. But such is PSG’s luck in the most prestigious European football tournament that Madrid came back successfully.

In an unrealistic turn of events, Karim Benzema, Madrid’s center forward, scored a quick hat-trick in just 18-minutes to seal the deal for Los Blancos. And Joel seemed happy already for the next season as Mbappe might suit up for Madrid.

The 23-year-old French international might end up in Madrid next season according to all major sources in the football world and so, Embiid is excited. He went as far as to predict the PSG forward will end up as the GOAT.

Mbappe va finir le MEILLEUR joueur de l’histoire du football — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 9, 2022

The Tweet translates to “Mbappe will finish as the BEST player in football history”.

The Cameroonian is looking much more excited about next year’s Madrid team, rather than rooting for his favorite soccer team to win it all this season.

We hope he doesn’t have the same expectations from his Philly team, which has acquired James Harden last month and made themselves a top title contender in the NBA.