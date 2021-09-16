“Played with Kobe Bryant and Shaq, but Vince Carter has to be my most gifted teammate ever”: Matt Barnes describes the absurd stuff that VC would pull off in Orlando Magic practices as Barnes’ teammate

Matt Barnes has played with a laundry list of Hall of Famers like Kobe Bryant, Shaq and Kevin Durant. But he believes that Vince Carter was the most talented.

There was an era that basketball fans struggled to find a single superstar to define the league. It was at this time that the likes of Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady and Kevin Garnett entered the public imagination.

But perhaps none of those guys had quite the crowd-pulling draw that Vince Carter had. It is no stretch to state that even today, Raptors basketball is largely most famous for his time there.

Carter entered the league after finishing 4 years at the University of North Carolina as a Tar Heel. He then entered the league and played as an NBA player for the next half of his life.

After 22 seasons of lighting up the league, Carter hung up his boots last year. He’s now a broadcaster and a pundit with various sports networks. But it’s clear that his best days were more than a decade ago – a time many fans look back at with fondness.

“Played with Kobe Bryant and Shaq, but Vince Carter is my most gifted teammate ever”: Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes himself had a long and relatively happening, successful career in the NBA after 4 years at UCLA. He played on many iconic teams, not least of whom were the 2016-17 Warriors.

With the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant to pick from, Matt Barnes, however, went with Vince Carter as his most talented teammate in a recent interview.

While Carter was over 30 years old when playing with Orlando, he still had a ton left in his tank. Carter was be a nightly feature on the NBA’s top 10 plays with New Jersey and Toronto. But he reinvented his game to become a 3-and-D specialist with the Magic.

